Progress on hydropower project reviewed

PESHAWAR: A meeting here on Monday reviewed progress on a 496 megawatts hydropower project being undertaken with the help of a South Korean company and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

A handout said that Energy and Power Secretary Nisar Ahmad Khan held a meeting with a delegation of investors led by Ahn Ho Young, the representative of Korean engineering and construction company, about the progress on the 496 megawatts Lower Spat Gah Power Project Kohistan.

It said that the power project was being executed with the cooperation of a government-owned company in South Korea and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Chief Executive Engineer Naeem Khan and the Korean company’s manager Muhammad Salman attended the meeting as well.

The meeting was told that the 496 megawatts hydropower project was being constructed under the public-private partnership with the cooperation of the Korean company and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.