Two more French citizens held in Iran

PARIS: Two more French citizens have been detained in Iran, bringing to seven the number of people from France held in the protest-wracked country, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Saturday.
“We are worried about two other compatriots and the last verifications show they are also detained,” she told daily newspaper Le Parisien.
Last month, Colonna said five were being held in Iran.
“It is more important than ever to remind Iran of its international obligations. If its aim is blackmail, then it cannot work,” she said.
“We demand their immediate release, access to consular protection.
“My Iranian counterpart, with whom I had a long a difficult conversation, has committed to respecting this right of access. I expect it to be realised.”
