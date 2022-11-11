Siraj urges parties to ensure supremacy of Constitution

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has invited the parliamentary parties for dialogue to develop a strong mechanism to stop interference of establishment in politics.
The institution, he said during a press conference in Mansoorah on Thursday, has already promised that it would stay neutral. Hence, he added, there was a need to devise a method and if required a fresh legislation to keep the establishment away from political affairs in light of their pledge.
“We need a new social contract. Political parties must sit together to ensure the supremacy of the constitution, he said.” The country, he said, of-course needed fresh elections and it was way forward to end the prevailing uncertainty. But, he added, the fear was that no one would accept the outcome of the polls, adding to the turmoil.
So, he emphasised, election should be held after electoral reforms with consensus among all political parties. “I met Imran Khan on Wednesday and we discussed all these issues,” he said, adding the JI will approach all other political parties with the purpose to bring them on table.
Haq regretted the PDM, the PPP and the PTI failed to strengthen institutions and democratic system despite staying in power for years. Each ruling party, he said, wanted the institutions worked only for its agenda and they all were desperate to get the backing of the establishment. The time, he said, has approached the politicians show some seriousness and start thinking about the masses who were at the ultimate losing end.
Election Commission, he said, should be financially and administratively independent and powerful, free from influence of establishment and political parties. The JI, he said, suggestion was that the election should be held on the principle of proportional representation as many democracies in the world have successfully adopted the practice.
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan gave a last chance to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz for...
ISLAMABAD: Amid the ongoing PTI protests on various roads, swift action taken here on Thursday by the Petroleum...
LAHORE: An anti-corruption court on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to Punjab Assembly former deputy speaker Dost...
ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has expressed satisfaction on the progress about implementation of Pakistan Raises Revenues ...
ISLAMABAD: The federal government is spending millions of rupees on the security of former prime minister Imran Khan,...
LAHORE: Punjab government has approved 14 days Umrah leave of IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar. Moreover the S&GAD issued a...
Comments