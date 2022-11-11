AWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Sialkot and Mangla Garrisons as part of his farewell visits to various formations.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS met officers and men at both locations and addressed the troops. The COAS appreciated the formations for their excellent performance during various operations, training and natural calamities.
The COAS advised the troops to keep serving the nation with the same zeal and commitment no matter what the circumstances were. Earlier, on arrival at Sialkot, General Qamar Javed Bajwa was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer and Lieutenant General Ayman Bilal Safdar at the Mangla Garrison.
