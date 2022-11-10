Law and order situation: Several capital varsities shut down

ISLAMABAD: Several universities in the federal capital have been shut down in view of the law and order situation after the announcement of long march by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The universities which have been closed down include the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Bahria University, Air University, International Islamic University, National University of Modern Languages (NUML), FAST National University and COMSATS University.

A formal circular in this regard has been issued and all these universities have shifted to the online classes. The International Islamic University students will attend online classes till Friday, November 11. As Saturday and Sunday are weekly day-offs, the decision on restoring classes would be taken after reviewing the situation on Sunday evening.