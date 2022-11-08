NED, PUAN host creative writing master class

KARACHI: The Humanities Department of NED University of Engineering and Technology in collaboration with the Pakistan-US Alumni Network hosted a five-day creative writing for ‘Peace, Human Rights, Social Cohesion, Democracy, and Freedom of Expression’ Master Class, says a press release on Monday.

The class provided participants with mentoring and essential training to expand their ideas and initiatives to promote peace, prosperity, social cohesion, democratic practices, and freedom of expression.

PUAN alumni working as senior professionals, writers, and social activists in public and private sector organisations attended the five-day event. Some highlights included workshops and panel discussions by academics, intellectuals, and politicians like Mehtab Akbar Rashidi, Syed Maaz Shah, Dr. Erum Hafeez, Dr. Shehla Najib Sidiki, Lubna Jerar Naqvi, Bina Shah, IOWA alumna and author and Dr. Fatima Dar.

Guests shared their perceptions, experiences, and thoughts on issues related to the event’s themes, emphasizing an urgent need to create awareness through the constructive processes of reading and writing.

Prof. Dr. Sajida Zaki, Chairperson, Humanities Department of NED University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tufail, Pro Vice-Chancellor of NED University of Engineering and Technology, Nicole Theriot, the Consul General of the US Consulate General Karachi, presided over the closing ceremony. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates and mementos to the attendees and organisers.

The Master Class provided a wonderful opportunity for participants to acknowledge creative writing as an important tool to build peace and promote freedom of expression across communities and regions. PUAN is excited to spark a wave of sustained participation for future collaborations. Established and emerging writers from across Pakistan participated in the event. Earlier this year, PUAN partnered with other universities for similar master classes on air quality and countering fake news.