Clean Karachi

A clean environment is a prerequisite to leading a healthy life and maintaining such an environment is down to our own efforts. The levels of pollution in Karachi have been growing at an alarming rate for the past 10 to 15 years. Piles of garbage and streams of sewage, can be seen on nearly every street, spreading all manner of diseases. However, neither the local government nor the residents of the city seem inclined to do anything about this problem.

We need to make a collective effort to clean up Karachi. A cleaner environment will not only help improve our physical health, but will also have a positive impact on our mental wellbeing as well.

Iqra Hasan

Karachi