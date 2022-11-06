KMC repairing storm water drains in Malir

Along with the repair of the road from Kala Board to Saudabad Chowrangi, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is repairing the storm water drains, sewerage lines, and water lines in the area.

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said a new road, sewerage lines, storm drain, and water lines were being laid from Kala Board to Saudabad Chowrangi.

“Maintenance work is also being done from Saudabad to Jinnah Square. The development work is being done under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Program,” Wahab said while talking to the media persons during his visit to Kala Board. The local leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party and other related officers also accompanied him during the visit.

While inspecting the restoration work, Wahab said the road was 3.2 kilometres long on which a two-lane road was being reconstructed. “The restoration work on the road, sewerage and storm drain will be completed soon,” he said, adding that the Sindh government would continue to resolve the problems in every part of the city. He said every possible effort was being made to provide relief to Karachiites, and the development work in other areas of Karachi would also be completed soon.