GCU VC given additional charge of PU VC

LAHORE; Government College University (GCU) Lahore's Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has been assigned additional charge of Vice-Chancellor, University of the Punjab, for a period of three months or until the appointment of regular incumbent. In this regard, a notification has been issued by the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab. Meanwhile, after issuance of notification, Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi assumed the charge of PU VC. In his message, Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that PU was an excellent educational institution with a glorious past and traditions and it was an honour for him to be appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of one of the oldest universities of the subcontinent.