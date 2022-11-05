GCU VC given additional charge of PU VC

LAHORE; Government College University (GCU) Lahore's Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has been assigned additional charge of Vice-Chancellor, University of the Punjab, for a period of three months or until the appointment of regular incumbent. In this regard, a notification has been issued by the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab. Meanwhile, after issuance of notification, Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi assumed the charge of PU VC. In his message, Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that PU was an excellent educational institution with a glorious past and traditions and it was an honour for him to be appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of one of the oldest universities of the subcontinent.
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday took oath from Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti who has been...
LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency on Friday arrested three accused over charges of human smuggling. An FIA...
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, while stressing the need for a...
NAIROBI, KENYA: Investigators looking into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif have asked brothers Waqar Ahmed and...
LARKANA : Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has stressed the importance of empowering the youth, particularly women, through...
LAHORE: The history of life attempts on Pakistani rulers and other high-profile personalities dates back to July 26,...
Comments