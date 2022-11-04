PTI workers protest attack on Imran

PESHAWAR: Hundreds workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took to the streets in Peshawar and other major cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and condemned assassination attempt on their leader and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Provincial ministers Taimur Khan Jhagra and Kamran Bangash led the protest in Peshawar and addressed the party workers. They said Imran Khan is Pakistan’s popular political leader and therefore his workers would not allow anyone to hurt him.

The PTI workers chanted slogans against the federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah and accused the government for not providing security to Imran Khan and his party leaders.

Some of the PTI workers went to Khyber Road and staged a protest demonstration outside the entrance of the corps commander residence. Senior PTI leaders told The News that Taimur Jhagra and Kamran Bangash had stopped their party workers from protesting outside the corps commander house, saying some of the miscreants didn’t listen to them and went there and raised slogans. The party workers later peacefully dispersed and returned to their homes.