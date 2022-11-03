20kg hashish seized, drug smuggler held

KALAYA: The Narcotics Eradication Team in an action seized 20 kilogram hashish and arrested an alleged drug smuggler on Ferozkhel Road on Wednesday.

Taking action on a tip-off, the NET party headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahboob Khan and Station House Officer Kalaya Police Shal Muhammad barricaded the road near Ferozkhel Filling Station early in the day.

In the meantime, a motorcycle appeared, which was stopped for checking.

Upon checking, the police recovered 20kg charas and arrested the alleged drug smuggler, whose name could not be ascertained.