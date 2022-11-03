Recently video footage surfaced on social media and private news channels showing the last moments before the reporter Sadaf Naeem met the tragic accident which took away her life. It brings tears to one’s eyes by watching her frantically and dangerously running between the middle curb (divider) and the PTI container truck to find an opportunity to climb and continue her duties to provide coverage from as close as possible. Undoubtedly, she was a courageous and dedicated reporter who died in the line of duty. These types of unexpected accidents and human tragedies can easily be prevented by exercising caution and enforcement of simple safety awareness procedures by the people who are responsible for managing the crowd. There is a systematic approach to crowd control, which the organizers of large gatherings have an obligation to learn. Their priorities should not stop at merely ensuring the safety of the VIPs. While the march is in motion and vehicles are moving, no one should be allowed to get on or get off any participating vehicle. There should be time allocated for journalists to get on board and relay their coverage or conduct interviews. Any precautionary measures cannot bring back the lives lost but, certainly, it can contribute in preventing such unnecessary losses in the future.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada