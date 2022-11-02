Over 2,500 cops deployed for Tablighi Ijtima

LAHORE: Lahore police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the annual congregation (Tablighi Ijtima) of Raiwind to be observed from November 3, 2022 (tomorrow). More than 2,500 police officers and officials have been deputed on security duty at Tablighi Ijtima.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited the arena of the international religious congregation of Raiwind to review the security arrangements. He inspected the main arena, temporary residential areas, parking stands, police pickets and duty points of the deployed police officials. He said that the participants would be allowed to enter the congregation only after their complete checking through a three-layer security mechanism - metal detectors, electric barriers and walkthrough gates. CCPO said that plainclothes men have also been deputed at the congregation to keep an eye on each and every movement and any possible suspects. He said that search and sweep operations are being conducted on a regular basis at and around Raiwind congregation areas to ensure safety of participants. He said that data of the citizens and passengers in the particular areas has been checked at houses, hotels, guest houses, bus stops and railway stations through geo-fencing, biometric verification and Hotel Eye App.

66 officers attend PAW courses: Some 66 officers across the country have attended “Procurement Management in Performance Auditing”, “Contract Management in Performance Auditing” and “how to prepare Preliminary Survey Report (PSR)” courses under Performance Audit Wing (PAW), Lahore. The aim of the courses was to familiarise the officers to the concepts of Procurement & Contract management in Performance Auditing and How to prepare Preliminary Survey Report (PSR).