Smog level continues to rise in Lahore

LAHORE: Thick layer of smog turned the City into a gas chamber on Tuesday while it remained on top of the world’s most polluted cities with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 309.

Citizens travelling in the City witnessed an overall smoggy weather, especially at all major crossings and commercial hubs. Citizens felt irritation in throat and eyes and difficulty in breathing.

The main areas where air pollution levels were high included Canal Bank Road, Gulberg, Garden Town, Thokar, Data Darbar, Bati Chowk, Chowk Yateem Khana, Moree Samanabad, Chuburji, Punjab Civil Secretariat, Circular Road, Ravi Bridge, Shahdara More, Faisal Chowk, Railway Station, Link Road Shalimar, Pakistan Mint, Model Town and many other areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that the major pollutant in City’s AQI was PM 2.5, which can be controlled through water sprinkling but relevant departments PHA and LWMC were not seen anywhere doing their job.

Orange Line Metro Train’s track also lacks proper vegetation underneath but the PHA has yet to complete its task of planting trees and beautification of the area under the track, which is also one of the main sources of generating PM 2.5 in the air.

Scattered waste is also another major source of rising dust particulates in the air. Smoky vehicles were also seen plying on the City roads without any fear and no special campaign has so far been launched against two-stroke rickshaws and other smoky emitting vehicles. Movement of sand loaded trollies and heavy traffic in the provincial metropolis was also rising the levels of air pollutions, especially PM 2.5.

Keeping in view all these circumstances, it can be predicted that the level of smog will increase in the coming days in case of no rain. As per international standards, an AQI above than 300 came in the category of ‘hazardous’ and citizens must avoid outdoor activities. AQI of Lahore issued by US Embassy was 334 and PM 2.5 concentration in the City was 56.8 times more than the WHO standards.

A data collected from IQAir revealed Lahore is on top of the world’s top ten most polluted cities while Delhi is second with an AQI of 290 and Dubai, United Arab Emirates was third with an AQI was 174.

The data released by EPD revealed that AQI recorded at China Scheme Karol Ghati was 309 while no data of AQI was released from the Mobile Van of the department due to a technical error. However, an insider revealed that the van was out of order due to which the data was not released.

Environmentalists while talking to The News said all the citizens should wear mask, avoid outdoor activities, especially sports and exercise, running, cycling and, etc. run an air purifier in their homes and close windows.

CS orders collective efforts to overcome smog:Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal has directed all the relevant departments to expedite the collective efforts for overcoming the smog.

He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting on smog control at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.The administrative secretaries of various departments including environment protection, local govt, industries, agriculture, transport, and health, deputy commissioners Lahore and officers concerned attended the meeting while the deputy commissioners of Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Narowal, and Faisalabad participated through video link.

The Chief Secretary said that the smog situation is comparatively better than last year but a lot of work needs to be done to control environmental pollution. He also issued orders to the Environment Protection Department to hold consultative sessions with all the stakeholders including civil society.