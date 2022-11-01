Sadaf death: Punjab govt forms fact-finding committee

LAHORE: The Punjab government announced formation of a fact-finding committee on Monday to investigate the incident of Sadaf Naeem’s death.
The committee will include officials from the departments concerned and it would submit its report soon. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Standing Committee of Cabinet on Law and Order (SCCLO), held at the Civil Secretariat, here.
Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja presided over the meeting from Rawalpindi via video-link. Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar and officers concerned also attended the meeting.
The cabinet committee expressed grief over the martyrdom of female reporter and offered Fateha for the departed soul. Committee Chairman Muhammad Basharat Raja ordered for measures to prevent occurrence of such incidents in future.
He appreciated the positive role played by the media in reporting the incident. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan visited the residence of Sadaf Naeem on Monday, who lost her life during coverage of the ongoing long march.
He expressed profound grief over the tragic death. Separately, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Federal Minister Shazia Marri also visited the family of and expressed condolences.
