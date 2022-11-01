Imran Khan. The News/File

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is looking for the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan after he did not appear in-person in a money laundering case despite serving call-up notice.

The FIA had summoned Imran Khan for investigation in the money laundering case and he had been asked to appear before the investigation team at FIA’s Karachi office on October 31 at 2:pm but he did not appear. Even the FIA did not receive any request from Imran Khan in response to the appearance notice.

Sources said that reluctant to appear, Imran Khan’s name can be added to the list of accused and after filing a new challan against Imran Khan in the court, he can also be arrested.

“The department is fulfilling the arrest process and will approach the court seeking to issue his arrest warrant as he did not appear in-person despite serving a call-up notice to him twice,” a source explained.

