FIA summons Qureshi for cipher audio probe

Shah Mehmood Qureshi. —File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned former Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi to its headquarters in connection with a cipher audio probe on November 1.

Sources in the FIA informed The News that former Prime Minister Imran Khan would be summoned for recording his statement in the final stage of the probe. The FIA had also issued summons to Azam Khan, Principal Secretary to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood to appear before the inquiry team on October 28.

The former secretary reached the FIA headquarters at the given time and answered questions, but Azam Khan did not show up for the third time. In September, a leaked audio tape of a conversation between former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Azam Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and others had surfaced wherein Imran Khan was talking about how to play with the controversial cipher to portray his ouster as a result of a conspiracy in April.