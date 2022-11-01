Leaders Madrid drop points at home in Girona draw

MADRID: A below-par Real Madrid dropped points in the title race with a 1-1 draw at home against Girona on Sunday in La Liga, with Rodrygo having a goal ruled out late on.

Second-placed Barcelona, who snatched a late victory at Valencia on Saturday, are now just a point behind the leaders, who remain unbeaten in the top flight. Reigning champions Madrid took the lead through Vinicius Junior in the 70th minute but Cristhian Stuani levelled with a penalty after Marco Asensio handled in the area.

Rodrygo bashed home what he thought was an 89th-minute winner, but the goal was disallowed as he kicked the ball out from under Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga’s hand -- he had just about managed to get it under control after stopping a shot from the Brazilian.

Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos was sent off in stoppage time after earning a second yellow card for a foul from behind on Aleix Garcia to cap a frustrating afternoon for Carlo Ancelotti’s team at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“We could not get the three points today but any team would like to be where we are, we’re still at the top,” Carvajal told Movistar, who also asked him about Rodrygo’s disallowed goal. “If the goalkeeper says that he has the ball trapped between his hand and the floor, well, then it’s a foul,” he added.

Madrid suffered their first defeat in all competitions against Leipzig on Tuesday in the Champions League, although their qualification for the last 16 was already assured. They were again without Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, who was not 100 percent fit after a thigh problem, while Aurelien Tchouameni was a surprise late absence after initially being named on the squad list for the game.

The France midfielder was reported to have a muscular problem, but is expected to return for Madrid’s Champions League game against Celtic on Wednesday, where they are aiming to seal top spot in their group. Valery Fernandez sent an effort just wide with Girona threatening early on, before Rodrgyo, who overcame an illness to play, smashed a low effort off the post. Ancelotti took action by switching holding midfielder Eduardo Camavinga for Asensio and soon Madrid broke the deadlock.