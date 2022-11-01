Instagram users report app crashing, some accounts deleted

SINGAPORE: Instagram users worldwide reported issues with their accounts on Monday, with some saying their accounts have been suspended or that the app crashed while loading posts.

According to a tweet by outage tracking website Downdetector.com, users indicated that they were having problems with Instagram since about 9 pm Singapore time. The hashtag #instagramdown was trending on Twitter as of 10.15 pm, with more than 19,600 tweets.

Instagram’s PR team said on Twitter: “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. “We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience.”