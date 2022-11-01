CDA chairman visits Bhara Kahu bypass project

Islamabad:Chairman of the Capital CDA Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis visited Bhara Kahu bypass project along with members of engineering, planning and environment departments on Monday.

Officials of the National Logistic Cell (NLC) presented the progress of different components of the project. The CDA chairman was apprised that 27 piles out of 32 have been poured at trumpet interchange while seven piles have been casted at nullah bridge. Casting of girders have been started while earth work is also in progress at various locations. Work on elevated portion regarding casting of piles will also be taken up in full swing by tomorrow.