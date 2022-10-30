This refers to the editorial ‘Imran’s long march’ (Oct 29), which has discussed in detail the pros and cons of the long march that has taken off with huge crowds as expected. The PTI’s strategy is to keep ‘the powers that be’ under pressure and intimidate the government by displaying its popularity to achieve its long-cherished goal of early elections. There is enough evidence that suggests that state institutions are not likely to intervene for obvious reasons, except to perform their constitutional role cautiously.
Imran’s aggressive mode means there will be no compromise on his narrative. The SC’s clear statement that it will not use its pen as a stick has sufficiently boosted the morale of the PTI. Under these circumstances, the government has only one option to offer: talks for an election date. Let sanity prevail on both sides to take Pakistan out of the abyss of uncertainties.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
It is quite unfortunate that mob justice has become a norm in our society. Another heart-wrenching and shocking...
Even though I am not opposed to punishing criminals and their accomplices, I believe that the crime rate will continue...
It has been rightly pointed out that there is a risk of violence during the PTI’s long march. One can see that to...
Arshad Sharif was undoubtedly a brilliant journalist. It is surprising that when such a person dies, people from all...
Pakistan has requested “China to rollover its $6.3 billion debt that is maturing in the next eight months as part of...
Sukkur, despite being located on the bank of the Indus and the third largest city of Pakistan, lags behind in terms of...
Comments