Lost glory

Clifton used to be Karachi’s cleanest area and had smooth roads; people enjoyed driving their cars there. But now roads in the area are in a dilapidated condition, especially the streets adjoining the main roads need to be carpeted as soon as possible. Due to potholes in the middle of the roads, one has to drive carefully and at a slow speed.

These broken roads are a major reason for road dust, which ends up causing serious respiratory diseases among people. The relevant department must repair these roads on an urgent basis.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi