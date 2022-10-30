Lost glory

Clifton used to be Karachi’s cleanest area and had smooth roads; people enjoyed driving their cars there. But now roads in the area are in a dilapidated condition, especially the streets adjoining the main roads need to be carpeted as soon as possible. Due to potholes in the middle of the roads, one has to drive carefully and at a slow speed.
These broken roads are a major reason for road dust, which ends up causing serious respiratory diseases among people. The relevant department must repair these roads on an urgent basis.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
It is quite unfortunate that mob justice has become a norm in our society. Another heart-wrenching and shocking...
Even though I am not opposed to punishing criminals and their accomplices, I believe that the crime rate will continue...
It has been rightly pointed out that there is a risk of violence during the PTI’s long march. One can see that to...
This refers to the editorial ‘Imran’s long march’ , which has discussed in detail the pros and cons of the long...
Arshad Sharif was undoubtedly a brilliant journalist. It is surprising that when such a person dies, people from all...
Pakistan has requested “China to rollover its $6.3 billion debt that is maturing in the next eight months as part of...
Comments