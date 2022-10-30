JI demands Korangi Causeway be rebuilt

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has expressed grave concerns over the delay in the reconstruction of the EBM Causeway that links Korangi Industrial Area with the rest of the city.

He said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab had made several announcements, but no practical step was taken to start the construction work on the causeway. Thousands of commuters faced severe difficulties at the causeway on a daily basis.

He said it was built to facilitate and link the industrial area with the rest of the megalopolis. He maintained that the dilapidated condition of the road had increased the commute time for the industrialists, labourers and other commuters.

The JI leader warned the government of agitation and strong protest in collaboration with traders and factory workers if the government failed to reconstruct the causeway and build the flyover committed earlier.