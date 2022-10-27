CAIE, British Council clarify report

The news article which was published in The News on October 26, 2022, by Syed Muhammad Askari titled “CAIE to end partnership with British Council in Pakistan” is incorrect and does not reflect the true nature of the news and information, said a statement issued by Cambridge Assessment International Education on Wednesday.

The statement said: “Cambridge International values its long-standing relationship with the British Council in Pakistan and in over 50 other countries around the world. As our associates, the British Council has been delivering and will continue to deliver Cambridge school exams across Pakistan to the highest standard.

“After identifying that needs of some Cambridge schools are diversifying and changing, Cambridge International understands that a small number of Cambridge Schools think that they need more autonomy and flexibility in how they work with us. Therefore, like in many other countries across the world, we are offering schools in Pakistan the choice to work with us directly or through the British Council.”

The statement further said: “We expect a very small number of schools in Pakistan will be working with us directly with the majority of Cambridge schools to continue to work with us through the British Council. Schools that qualify to work with us directly, will have to adhere to our strict global governance standards and policies including the safe and secure delivery of our examinations.

“Cambridge and British Council schools in Pakistan and around the world are growing at a steady pace and will continue to do so, as we provide world class education and assessment to our students together. We have recently started new joint initiatives in Pakistan, India, Indonesia, and Kenya to name a few and will continue with this ongoing relationship.”

British Council

The news that Cambridge International will end its partnership with British Council in Pakistan is incorrect. The British Council has been delivering and will continue to deliver Cambridge school exams across Pakistan to the highest standards, said a statement issued by the British Council on Wednesday.

The statement said: “As happens in a number of countries across the world, Cambridge International is offering schools in Pakistan the choice to work with them directly or through the British Council, given some schools think they need more autonomy and flexibility in how they work with Cambridge. It is expected that the majority of Cambridge schools will continue to work through the British Council.”

It further said: “We are proud to work closely with Cambridge on several initiatives; our partner schools in Pakistan and around the world are growing at a steady pace and will continue to do, as we provide world class education and assessment to our students together.

“Every year, two million people from 90 countries sit international exams through the British Council. Our organisation is trusted by teachers, governments, employers and students. Our globally recognised qualifications help students to attend the best universities, find amazing career opportunities and set themselves up for a more rewarding life.”