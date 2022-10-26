Bilawal, Blome agree to bolster bilateral trade ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the United States Ambassador in Pakistan Donald Blome have agreed to bolster trade relations between the two countries.

In a meeting held at the Foreign Office Tuesday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Ambassador Blome discussed issues regarding the rehabilitation of the population affected by the catastrophic floods across Pakistan, Geo News reported.

The foreign minister, in the meeting, thanked the US ambassador for ensuring the provision of aid and assistance to the affected people. The two dignitaries also spoke about advancing mutual relations during their discussion in the Foreign Office.

Triggered by torrential and climate-induced rainfall, the flooding in Pakistan engulfed large swathes of the country that killed over 1,700 people. The floods also massively devastated the country’s infrastructure with damages estimated at nearly $30 billion.