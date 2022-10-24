PPP pays tribute to Nusrat Bhutto on her 11th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI/ SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party's chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other leaders of the party paid tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her 11th death anniversary.

According to a statement issued by the media cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman said: “Begum Nusrat Bhutto has taught us that there is no greater courage than tolerance and patience and no greater satisfaction than voicing the truth in the darkness of oppression.”

He paid tribute to the mother of democracy in glowing words and said that she is the courage for democrats. She was a beacon of determination and independence, said Bilawal, adding that the political history of Pakistan would be incomplete without mentioning Begum Nusrat Bhutto and her family.

Meanwhile, co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari said that her struggle was for the nation and democracy, adding, “She courageously fought against powerful dictators and usurpers of the time.” Asif Zardari said the 18th Constitutional Amendment is the realization of the dream of the mother of the democracy.

The activists of PPP-SB also separately observed death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto at Al-Murtaza House. People recited the Holy Quran at the grave of Nusrat Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bux, Larkana.