Sexual misconduct case: UK’s opposition MP resigns

London: An MP from Britain´s main opposition Labour Party resigned on Friday after an independent panel found he had made unwanted sexual advances towards a woman on his staff.

The resignation of Chris Matheson, who admitted a “minor breach” in conduct, will trigger a by-election in the city of Chester in northwest England to replace him. Matheson´s stepping down comes against a backdrop of political turmoil after the resignation of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Matheson resigned after an independent expert panel set up by the House of Commons upheld a complaint about him to a parliamentary watchdog. In its report, the panel said Matheson made “unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances” towards a young woman who was his junior member of staff.