Broken bridge

The Taxila Bridge near the Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC) is in extremely bad shape. It has one-feet deep ditches at various spots, and the track is quite rough, disallowing people from having smooth rides. Commuters find it nearly impossible to travel on this bridge.

This bridge has been ignored by the relevant authorities for years now. The responsibility for repairing the bridge lies with the Punjab government which seems to be completely uninterested in public-interest issues. The CM Punjab needs to pay attention to this problem and must order for the immediate repairing of the bridge.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad