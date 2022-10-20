Police start using Talaash device, detain suspects

After the launch of a Talaash device by the Sindh Police, the Karachi police have started its use at snap checking points and detained some suspects for verification.

Police said on Wednesday snap checking and patrolling by the district city police is going on at various sensitive places, and the criminal record of every suspect is being checked on the spot through Talaash app devices.

All SHOs and Shaheen Force personnel are performing their duties and carry out snap checking and patrolling. Moreover, various suspicious vehicles are also being checked through Talaash app devices, and suspects have been detained and shifted to a police station.

The SSP City has lauded the use of the Talaash app device and said this device will help in preventing crime and tightening the noose around criminal elements. Entering the world of information technology, the Sindh police have announced the launch of the Talaash app that can help the police, especially the investigation department, catch criminals involved in heinous crimes and the absconders.

The launch ceremony was held the other day at the Central Police Office (CPO), where Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon was the chief guest. DIG IT Capt (retd) Pervez Ahmed Chandio, project head PDIT, Tabassum Abbasi, technical team lead, and other officials were also present on the occasion.