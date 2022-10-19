In a city where there is no pricing mechanism, sellers sell their products at inflated prices. Today, the lower income and middle classes are forced to buy expensive vegetables partly because sellers are allowed to fix prices of their choice. In Soldier Bazaar, one kilogramme of tomatoes cost Rs200-220. A kilogramme of onion costs around Rs130–140.

There should be a price control committee to ensure that all retailers are following government-approved price lists.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi