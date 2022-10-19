Ever since megaphones have landed in the hands of street vendors, noise pollution in residential areas has increased. The constant loud sounds have become a nuisance for residents. As soon as the sun rises, these people start selling their products and use their megaphones to loudly advertise their products. They do not care about the fact that children or someone elderly may be sleeping.

The authorities concerned must take strict action against this and stop people from using megaphones in residential areas.

Akhtar Munir

Rawalpindi