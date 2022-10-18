IHC annoyed with police over failure to recover missing person

ISLAMABAD: Expressing strong displeasure at the DIG Operations failure to show up in the court in a missing person case despite summons, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday said the Islamabad police conduct was not such that could earn them respect.During the hearing of the petition filed for the recovery of Muhammad Hamid, who has been missing since February 2, 2022, Justice Aamer Farooq remarked how unfortunate it was that whenever the court summoned a police official, he fell sick.

“If the DIG is sick, the IGP Islamabad is hale and hearty. Why not we summon him? I am at a loss to understand what is happening. It should be in everybody’s knowledge what the police are up to,” he said, adding that the police officials had been changing their statements for the last four months.

“There could be two possibilities: either the force is incompetent or it is hand in glove with the perpetrators of the crime. A person from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came to Islamabad and was picked by the CTD personnel. And you have no clue as to his whereabouts,” Justice Farooq wondered.

“Please tell us whether Hamid is alive or dead,” he said while addressing SSP Operations. Ordering the DIG Operations and SSP Operations to appear in the court on the next hearing, the court adjourned the hearing until Friday, October 21.