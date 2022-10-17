Grand finale of Spelling Bee held

Islamabad : The City School hosted the grand finale of Spelling Bee 3.0 in a hotel here on Friday.
The organisers said the competition was meant to encourage healthy competition among students from across City School Network (Pakistan) to test and enhance their spelling skills.
According to them, 400 students in grades 3-8 participated in the qualifying rounds on regional levels.
A total of 37 students made it to the finals. They participated in a challenging high-stakes competition and were judged by jury members.
Trophies were given away to the winners, while all runners-up received shields in recognition of their remarkable performance in the competition. All participants got prizes.
The award ceremony was graced by The City School Regional Director (North) Sabahat Khan Tatari, Director (Studies) Maryum Imran, Chief Academic Officer David Muir, Head of Language Development Saeema Khan and other guests.
