Meghan Markle admits it is over for her acting career: 'Past life'

Meghan Markle has seemingly said good bye to her acting career for good.



Formerly an actress, the Duchess of Sussex hinted she will never return to Hollywood now that she has married Prince Harry.

Speaking to Deepika Padukone and Constance Wu in a fresh episode of her podcast, Meghan referred to her acting career as her 'past life.'

This comes after columnist Perez Hilton suggested Meghan will go back to Hollywood after quitting the royal family.

“I definitely see her going back into acting. Absolutely. But, it will be: This is my passion project — things that she’s also a producer on that she really wants to get out there into the world.”

Meghan left UK in 2020 after stepping back as a senior royal. Along with Harry, the Duchess then moved to US.