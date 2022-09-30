Kate Middleton leaves Royal Navy sailors proud with her amazing gesture

Kat Middleton, The Princess of Wales, welcomed Royal Navy sailors to Windsor Castle in a surprise engagement on Thursday.
Prince William's wife oozed elegance in a navy Alexander McQueen suit and a white Holland Cooper bodysuit as she met the Royal Navy's ship company of HMS Glasgow at the Berkshire residence.
The 40-year-old looked smashing as she cut a sophisticated figure to make the sailors proud.
Kate Middleton was appointed the sponsor of HMS Glasgow in June 2021, and her recent meeting was to 'learn more about their roles and what’s next on the route to getting her in the water,' according to a statement made on Twitter today by the Princess and Princess of Wales' account.
