Bipasha Basu celebrates her baby shower with husband Karan Singh Grover

Karan and Bipasha got married in April 2016

Bipasha Basu celebrated her dreamy baby shower organized by her close friend, the actress donned a perfect peach colored gown for the event.

Soon to be parents; Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu chose to keep their looks minimal for the event.

Basu wore a peach gown and left her hair open with beachy waves while Grover opted for a blue suit.

Paparazzi clicked the pictures of the two walking together hand-in-hand, entering the baby shower ceremony.

As per the sources, the theme of the event was lavender and peach and so the venue was decorated with pink and lavender balloons.

The couple posed in front of the decor. Also, there was a board behind them that read: "A lil monkey is on the way".

Karan and Bipasha were also seen cutting a cake with broad smiles on their faces.

PinkVilla revealed that the baby shower ceremony was a small scale event with only 20 of the couple's close friends and family members.

