Prince William and Kate Middleton change name of their YouTube channel

Prince William and Kate Middleton's first activity on YouTube in three months was to change their royal titles after Queen Elizabeth's death.

The couple, formerly known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, changed their titles to the Prince and Princess of Wales shortly after the death of the monarch.

The couple, however, has failed to get the response they were hoping to get on the video sharing website.

It's been more than a year since they started their YouTube channel, but they have barely reached more than a half million subscribers.



