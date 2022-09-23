Prince William and Kate Middleton change name of their YouTube channel

Prince William and Kate Middleton's first activity on YouTube in three months was to change their royal titles after Queen Elizabeth's death.
The couple, formerly known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, changed their titles to the Prince and Princess of Wales shortly after the death of the monarch.
The couple, however, has failed to get the response they were hoping to get on the video sharing website.
It's been more than a year since they started their YouTube channel, but they have barely reached more than a half million subscribers.
'Maja Ma' also feature Gajraj Rao in pivotal role
Prince Andrew ‘never’ intended for King Charles to ‘ever take to the throne’
King Charles wants to mend fences with Prince Harry and Meghan: report
Tom Hardy has been vocal related to his past struggle with substance abuse
Amitabh Bachchan to feature in the film 'Uunchai' next
Queen Elizabeth reportedly wished for Prince Harry to mend his rift with the royal family before her death