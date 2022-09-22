William, Kate thank Windsor staff, volunteers for organizing Queen’s committal service

File footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked their first in-person engagement today, since the funeral service of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales met with volunteers and operational staff members to thank them for their work on the Queen’s committal service at Windsor Castle.

The royal pair arrived at Windsor Guildhall to appreciate the volunteers and staff for providing services at the Queen’s funeral at St. George's Chapel.

William and Kate were dressed all in black as they continue to observe the mourning period following He Majesty’s death - which lasts until Monday.

William resumed to his royal duties from yesterday as he delivered a pre-recorded address to the Earthshot Prize summit in New York.

The prince was due to attend the summit but cancelled his trip following the death of his grandmother.

Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest alongside her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle on September 19, after a historic state funeral service in Westminster Abbey.