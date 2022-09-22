Netflix upcoming movies, series releasing worldwide on 22nd & 23rd September

Netflix upcoming movies, series releasing worldwide in 22nd & 23rd September

Netflix is giving viewers binge-worth TV shows and movies every day and fans are in anticipation of upcoming releases on September 22nd and 23rd.

Here is the list of Netflix's upcoming movies and series releases that are more exciting than ever before include:





Coming to Netflix on September 22nd:

Excuse My French (2014)

Human Capital (2019)

Karma’s World (Season 4) Netflix Original Series

Snabba Cash (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Thai Cave Rescue (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

The Ghost





Coming to Netflix on September 23rd: