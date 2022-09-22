 
September 22, 2022
Entertainment

Netflix upcoming movies, series releasing worldwide on 22nd & 23rd September

Netflix upcoming releases brings fans an interesting and exciting list of movies and series to enjoy in this two days

By Web Desk
September 22, 2022
Netflix is giving viewers binge-worth  TV shows and movies every day and fans are in anticipation of upcoming releases on September 22nd and 23rd.

Here is the list of Netflix's upcoming  movies and series releases that are more exciting than ever before include:


Coming to Netflix on September 22nd:

  • Excuse My French (2014)
  • Human Capital (2019)
  • Karma’s World (Season 4) Netflix Original Series
  • Snabba Cash (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
  • Thai Cave Rescue (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
  • The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
  • The Ghost


Coming to Netflix on September 23rd:

  • A Jazzman’s Blues (2022) Netflix Original Film
  • ATHENA (2022) Netflix Original Film
  • Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
  • Lou (2022) Netflix Original Film
  • Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles (2022) Netflix Original Film
  • The Girls at the Back (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
  • Two Degrees of Murder / Twee Grade Van Moord (2016)