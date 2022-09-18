Naseeruddin Shah to feature in the film 'Udal'

Earlier today, news came out that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah will next be seen as a main lead in the upcoming film Udal, which is going to be a Hindi remake of a Malayalam film.
The Malayalam film Udal is Ratheesh Reghunandan’s directorial starring: Durga Krishna, Indrans and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the vital roles.
As per the reports, the movie going to get a Hindi remake and the makers have locked Naseeruddin Shah to the play the key role.
Shah will be reportedly playing the role of Indrans, who played role of a visually-impaired man in the movie. As per the sources: “The makers are presently working on the pre-production of the film and are planning to start shooting soon. Naseerusddin Shah’s character is being well-designed and the team is in the hope that audience will like a new shade of him.”
The original Udal was released earlier this year in May and received a great response not only from the audience but also by the critics.
As per PinkVilla reports, Naseeruddin Shah will also be seen in the film Maarrich opposite Tusshar Kapoor.
