Leonardo DiCaprio 'embarrassed' partner with disrespectful interaction: Report

Leonardo DiCaprio intimate quirks have been spilled by a close friend of one of his former partners.
Speaking to Star Magazine, the insider shared a bizarre account of her pal's time with the Titanic actor.
"Leonardo DiCaprio is selfish, lazy and downright rude. She [my friend] told me that during the act, Leo put on headphones and even started vaping!
"The woman was so confused by the situation, embarrassed and hoping for things to change.
"But Leo continues to lie there, listening to MGMT, while his "date" was left wondering what was in this for her," the source concluded.
The report comes amid Leo's headline-making romance with American supermodel Gigi Hadid.
'While there was no explicit PDA, the two were definitely giving off vibes...'
The death of Queen Elizabeth aged 96 on September 8 after seven decades on the throne has sparked an outpouring of...
'And thank you to the media who have a No Kids Policy. You all make all the difference...'
Hollywood sign turns 100 next year
Camilla praised for her role as Queen Consort after Charles becomes King
King Charles intends to stop Prince Harry and Andrew from acting on his behalf