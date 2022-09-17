Cara Delevingne friends pushing her to 'rehab' amid excessive drug problem

Cara Delevingne friends are seemingly taking decisions on behalf of the supermodel.

The 30-year-old has worried her girlfriends, who are now 'desperate' tp send her to rehab.

"Sources told the outlet that the supermodel’s pals are worried she is struggling with a combination of mental health and substance abuse issues," shares Page Six.

Pictures have also circulated on the internet, showing Cara crying while speaking to one of her friends.

This comes after Cara's close friend, Margot Robbie, was spotted getting out of the model's Los Angeles home worried.

