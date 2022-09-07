Johnny Depp's ex Amber Heard busy in planning to regain her lost reputation

Amber Heard, who is out of sight for last few days, seems busy in planning to regain her lost reputation after losing the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman star is in a dire situation as her circle of friends reportedly closed the doors at her when she approached them for financial help to pay off Depp's damages.

Heard has turned all her focus to win the next legal battle with the Pirates of The Caribbean star.

A source, close to the actress, has told that she's making all her efforts to regain her lost popularity and taking lesson to rebuild her image in the eyes of her fans and friends.

Heard has changed her legal team and held several meetings with legal experts before launching new legal war with Depp.

The Hollywood's charming actress is yet to be offered a major role in a film ever since her legal battles with Depp began, with producers fearing that fans will boycott any movies she stars in.

There were rumours that the Zen Models is said to be willing to pay the actress 9m dollars to star in an upcoming X-rated movie. The contract, according to an unconfirmed report, to be worth 8m dollars and includes an additional 1m dollars donation to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, a two-part documentary about Depp’s trial against Heard is set to be released later this month.