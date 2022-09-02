South Korea conducting survey to exempt BTS from military duty?

South Korea will be conducting a public survey to determine whether to reduce the compulsory military service for the pop band BTS.

South Korean defence minister Jong Sup said that he has ordered the implementation of this survey 'quickly'.

The defence minister also said that he will review all the factors, considering the economic importance of BTS, the importance of military service and other factors of national security.

The mandatory military service of all seven band members is under discussion as its oldest member 'Jin' will turn 30 in December and may have to go for military service.

A proposal is under consideration to reduce the mandatory military service period of BTS band members from two years to three weeks.

It should be noted that every physically fit South Korean citizen has to do 2 years of compulsory military service before reaching a certain age, according to the South Korea law.