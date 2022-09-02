Kanye West baffles fans as he announces 'death' of Kasper Rorstad in his post

American rapper Kanye West knows how to capture attention as he created another fake newspaper front page to announce the 'death' of a sportswear brand's CEO.

The 45-year-old star does not seem to give up his practice of shocking the world as posted and deleted a fake New York Times newspaper that falsely claimed Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted had 'died' at 60.

Kim Kardashian's ex wrote the caption: 'I'm not here to be liked I'd you don't like it leave.'



Just weeks prior, he slammed Kasper for 'blatant copying' of his Yeezy slides after Adidas unveiled their Adilette slides.

Last week, Adidas reportedly announced Kasper, who started with the brand in 2016, was leaving the company in 2023.

He later reposted it and put a new caption: 'God loves Us;' it is still up on his Instagram page.

In early August, Kanye posted another fake NY Times newspaper front page announcing the 'death' of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship - after they had split.