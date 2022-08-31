BTS Jimin gives an interesting reply to one of fans' questions about his social media absence

BTS Jimin connected with fans online via Weverse app and his fans came with many questions.

BTS Jimin came online in the middle of the night to chat with his beloved fans, as per Koreaboo.

One fan urged Jimin to use VLive for a live stream since Weverse 'doesn't translate well' for BTS's army and in his reply, he said, "I understand, I’ll be back [to do a live] soon.”

However, when asked about his social media hiatus the star admitted, "This goes for Instagram too but I gained a little weight so I haven’t shown my face much… but I will start dieting again so just wait a little bit."

Jimin promised that he will connect face-to-face with fans soon and added. "I’ll do a live sometime soon, I’ve just been working on some music these days."

The last time Jimin made a live appearance was after BTS J-hope's Lollapalooza performance when the two were in Chicago together.