Katie Price reveals how she daily battles with ‘demon’ insider her

Katie Price opened up about her mental health struggles and how she became suicidal at one point while suffering from severe depression in a new documentary show.

According to Mirror UK, the reality star revealed on a new Channel 4 documentary, Katie Price : Trauma And Me about her battle with “the demon” insider her and how she tried to take her life before seeking therapy.

“I hit a severe depression a couple of years ago, depression on top of PTSD. I was suicidal, I didn’t want to be here,” said the 44-year-old.

The glamour model continued, “When I’m having a down moment it comes out. But I’ve got to keep it at bay because it knows. It got me one time when I was weak and it can always be there, it’s controlling it.”

However, the mother-of-five mentioned that it was love of her children that kept her alive and she decided not to take her life again.

Katie also spoke up about the limited access to her two youngest children as she stated, “The hardest thing I’ve had to deal with in the recent months is having limited access to some of my kids. Recent events have meant I’m seeing my youngest children less and the relationship between me and their father has broken down.”

Meanwhile, the television personality’s step-father shared his views about her daughter’s “downfall” as he believed that it all began from the divorce with Pete Andre back in 2009.

“From that moment, all she got was backlash, backlash, backlash and I find it quite hurtful. I’m not saying she’s an angel, but I think she deserves better. I can understand why she’s got mental health struggles. It’s hard,” he added.