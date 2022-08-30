Controversial Indian actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over 2020 tweets

Actor-cum-critic Kamaal R Khan was nabbed by police at Mumbai airport over his controversial tweets

Actor-cum-critic Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, was arrested in Mumbai recently for controversial tweets against the late Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor made in 2020.



According to Indian police, the Deshdrohi actor was booked for ‘indulging in attacks based on religion’ through tweets on social media in a complaint filed by Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal.

The Mumbai police statement reads, “We have booked KRK under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC on the basis of the complaint for making derogatory remarks about two deceased actors.”

Kamaal has often made headlines for his jibes and derogatory tweets about Bollywood megastars. The actor also appeared as a contestant in season 3 of Bigg Boss.