Anushka Sharma turns Jhulan Goswami in ‘Chakda Xpress’ new look: Watch

Anushka Sharma’s upcoming cricketing film Chakda Xpress, based on former captain Jhulan Goswami, released an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the film's production.

In the clip, Sharma shares: "I was absolutely blown away by the script, it was an eye-opener for me into the world of women’s cricket as I am sure it will be for you all as well."

"Chakda Xpress traces Goswami’s journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India."

Chakda Xpress is helmed by Prosit Roy and produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz.

Sharma was last seen in Zero. Since then, she went on to produce Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.