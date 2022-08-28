BLACKPINK tops ARIA music charts with 'Pink Venom': Checkout

BLACKPINK has made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to reach number one on the singles chart of the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA), with Pink Venom.



For those unaware, BLACKPINK's new track Pink Venom and PSY's Gangnam Style are the only Korean songs that have reached number one, on the music chart to date.

Gangnam Style lead over the Australian singles chart back in 2012, when it took over the world.



The South Korean girl group also made history in one of the largest music markets in the world this week with their latest release Pink Venom.

Previously, How You Like That had ranked at number 19 on the chart.

Not only that group member Lisa achieved the 2nd and 3rd rank on the chart this week with her hit songs LALISA and MONEY.

Pink Venom is BLACKPINK’s single track from their upcoming album, and the full album BORN PINK is expected to be released on September 16, 2022.

